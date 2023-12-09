iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

DGRO opened at $52.11 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

