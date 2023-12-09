848,300 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,782,000. Catalent makes up 3.3% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Catalent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 112.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,224,000. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 68.3% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Catalent Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.