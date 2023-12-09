Perritt Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,062 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 591,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

