Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,617 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for 9.6% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sonos worth $106,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sonos by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Sonos stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,822 shares of company stock valued at $695,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

