JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) is Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 8.24% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $107,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $36.92 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $37.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $660.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.