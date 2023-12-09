Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys 252 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $118.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

