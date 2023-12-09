3,400 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Humana accounts for 4.2% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $481.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $546.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.12.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

