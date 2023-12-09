Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2,621.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,324 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $43,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.