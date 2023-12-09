Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHJ stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

