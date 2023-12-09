Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $39.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

