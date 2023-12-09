Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 28,079 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,180,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 563.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

