Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,488 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWM opened at $186.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average of $181.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.