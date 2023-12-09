Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

