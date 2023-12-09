Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

