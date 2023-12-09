Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 31.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 6.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $343,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 859,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

