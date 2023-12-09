Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $164.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.