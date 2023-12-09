iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,513,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $440.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

