iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.43. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

