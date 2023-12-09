iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

