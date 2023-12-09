Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $35.65 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,637 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

