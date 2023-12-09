iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.54 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.