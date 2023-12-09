Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 12,053 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

