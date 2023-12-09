58,954 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

