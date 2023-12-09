iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Trimmed by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,462 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,611,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,802,000 after purchasing an additional 587,696 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,721,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,779,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,593,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.89 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

