Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,923 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BNDX opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.0873 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.