Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 152.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,540 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROSS opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

