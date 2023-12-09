Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $19.18 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 633.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PM opened at $91.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

