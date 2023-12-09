Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,727 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.10 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

