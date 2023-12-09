Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,643 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.61% of Kernel Group worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.