GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 4,213 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $253.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

