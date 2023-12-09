Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 50.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

