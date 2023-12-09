GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $481.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.