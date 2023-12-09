GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $263.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.24 and a fifty-two week high of $263.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

