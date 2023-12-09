GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 232,475 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 190.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,475 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Farfetch worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

