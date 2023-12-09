Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,656 shares during the quarter. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSE KCGI opened at $10.63 on Friday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

