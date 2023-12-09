Berkley W R Corp Purchases 1,233,399 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 246.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,399 shares during the quarter. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I makes up approximately 1.1% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 5.65% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter worth about $7,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

