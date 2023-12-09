Berkley W R Corp Buys 473,792 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,792 shares during the quarter. Pearl Holdings Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Kim LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 545,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.5% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,308,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 625.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

PRLH stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

