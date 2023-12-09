Berkley W R Corp Increases Position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 2,015.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,537 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth $85,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

