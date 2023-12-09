Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,962 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.49% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGSS. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 123.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 497,032 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

