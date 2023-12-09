Berkley W R Corp Increases Stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,639 shares during the period. Blue Ocean Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.70% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth $524,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BOCN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.