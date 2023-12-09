Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,484 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

