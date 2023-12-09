Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

