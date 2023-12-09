Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 325.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,148,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch Health Companies

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.