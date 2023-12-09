Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,672,000 after buying an additional 211,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,484,000 after buying an additional 745,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Shares of PARA opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

