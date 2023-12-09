Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

