Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 125.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $425,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $528,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

