Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 582.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,681 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FARO Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $86.81 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,121.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

