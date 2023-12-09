Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Smartsheet worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 4,096,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMAR

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.