Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Smartsheet worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 4,096,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81.
Insider Activity at Smartsheet
In related news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
