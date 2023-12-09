Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hasbro by 595.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

