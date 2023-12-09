Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.86% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.2 %

HSII traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 67,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $565.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

